Baku, December 14, AZERTAC The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 27,328, bringing the total to 2,681,256, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS news agency reports. According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth decreased to 1%.

Over 27,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

