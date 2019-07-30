    • / WORLD

    Over 470 houses affected by 'second wave' of floods in Irkutsk region

    30.07.2019 [12:59]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Over 470 residential houses in 20 settlements in the Irkutsk region have been affected by floods that started on July 27 after heavy rains in the area, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday, according to TASS.

    "Eight districts are affected by floods, including 20 settlements, 475 residential houses, and 2,699 residents, including 653 children. Moreover, 657 household plots were flooded, along with two socially important facilities and one automobile bridge," the press service said.

    The press service added that water levels rose after floods in several local rivers.

    Earlier reports said that part of the "Siberia" federal highway was temporarily closed due to floods.

