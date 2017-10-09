Over 50% of TAP pipes in Greece in ground

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

The construction progress of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) was presented by TAP’s Country Manager for Greece, Katerina Papalexandri, at the 2nd Thessaloniki Summit held on 5-6 October at the Ioannis Vellidis Congress Centre, according to the official website of TAP.

In the context of "The new energy map in the region" panel, Katerina Papalexandri noted the importance of the project for Greece, the wider area of Southeast Europe, as well as the continent as a whole. She also referred to the steady progress –well within schedule and on track– of works in all three Northern Greek Prefectures traversed by the pipeline.

About one-and-a-half years after construction began:

441km of pipeline have been cleared and graded – more than 80% of the entire Greek route

404km have been strung and 371km welded

276km of pipeline have been placed in the ground and backfilled (over 50% of TAP’s route in Greece), and 180km of land are being reinstated.

Additionally, more than 95% of the line-pipes for the Greek section have been delivered to the ports of Kavala, Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis, while hydrotests are also being conducted – one of the final stages of construction.

TAP’s Country Manager for Greece also referred to the critical importance of collaboration between TAP and local communities, not only for the construction of the project, but also for the design and execution of the extensive €32 million Social and Environmental Investments Programme that TAP is voluntarily implementing across the project-affected areas.

In conclusion, Papalexandri cited the benefits that TAP brings to Greece and its legacy to the country, "to the economy, society and culture"; on an energy, strategic and geopolitical level; in technology and infrastructure."

TAP will transport natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan to Europe. The 878km long pipeline will connect with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border at Kipoi, cross Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP’s routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia and others. TAP’s landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian natural gas to some of the largest European markets such as Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland and Austria.

TAP will promote the economic development and job creation along the pipeline route; it will be a major source of foreign direct investment and it is not dependent on grants or subsidies. With first gas sales to Georgia and Turkey targeted for late 2018, first deliveries to Europe will follow in 2020.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam S.p.A. (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).