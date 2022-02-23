Overhaul of “Zangazur” tanker completed

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

The dock repairs of the “Zangazur” tanker belonging to the Merchant Fleet of “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Company (ASCO) has been completed.

The high-quality repair have completed in time at “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard.

During the repair, the underwater and surface parts of the tanker, the mechanisms in the engine room, the deck of the vessel were cleaned and painted. Also, valve repair and wooden parts processing were performed on board the vessel.

Moreover, hull welding and electrical mounting works were carried out on the tanker. In addition, new pipes have been installed.

The tanker successfully passed sea trials upon completion of the overhaul and will be involved in the transportation of crude oil from Turkmenistan.

The “Zangazur” tanker is 149.9 meters in length, 17.3 meters in width and has a full freight carrying capacity of 13.8 thousand tons.