PABSEC to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) will monitor the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on April 11, PABSEC Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev told sechki-2018.az.

He said that the observation mission will include MPs of the BSEC member states.

Commenting on the pre-election environment in Azerbaijan, Hajiyev said: "Azerbaijan's has an adequate electoral experience and election environment. As each country has its own path of history and traditions, Azerbaijan also enjoys traditions of elections based on democratic principles. The whole election process is being carried out in compliance with the existing national legislation. I believe that April 11 presidential election will be held in accordance with democratic norms. Azerbaijan’s current electoral legislation will allow the government to hold transparent and fair elections".