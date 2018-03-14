    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    PABSEC to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan

    14.03.2018 [14:39]

    Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

    The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) will monitor the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on April 11, PABSEC Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev told sechki-2018.az.

    He said that the observation mission will include MPs of the BSEC member states.

    Commenting on the pre-election environment in Azerbaijan, Hajiyev said: "Azerbaijan's has an adequate electoral experience and election environment. As each country has its own path of history and traditions, Azerbaijan also enjoys traditions of elections based on democratic principles. The whole election process is being carried out in compliance with the existing national legislation. I believe that April 11 presidential election will be held in accordance with democratic norms. Azerbaijan’s current electoral legislation will allow the government to hold transparent and fair elections".

    AZERTAG.AZ :PABSEC to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.03.2018 [21:25]
    Anadolu Agency, TRT channel heads visit AZERTAC
    14.03.2018 [19:17]
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation in variety of fields
    14.03.2018 [18:31]
    63 international observers accredited by Central Election Commission
    14.03.2018 [14:55]
    Parliament president Brajovic: Montenegro fully supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty
    PABSEC to observe presidential election in Azerbaijan