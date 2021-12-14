PAF Chief congratulates Azerbaijan on historic victory

Islamabad, December 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov has met with the Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

During the meeting, Ambassador Farhadov noted that the government and people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate Pakistan's moral and political support for the country during the nearly 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, as well as the 44-day Patriotic War and expressed his gratitude for this.

Commander Zaheer Babar Sidhu congratulated the Azerbaijani government and army on the historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War on November 8, 2020, saying that he will do his utmost for further development of brotherly Azerbaijani-Turkish-Pakistani military relations.

The sides also discussed a wide range of issues, including military education and training, military-technical cooperation, and exchange of experience between the two countries.