PASHA Bank Georgia becomes sponsor of Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2018

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

PASHA Bank Georgia has become a sponsor of the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018 (www.caspianenergyforum.com) which will take place in Tbilisi on April 18.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Bank Georgia Arda Arkun stressed the significance of Caspian Energy Forum which is held annually and has become a traditional platform to discuss projects in different sectors of economy.

“Conduction of Caspian Energy Forum in Tbilisi is particularly important with regard to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the development of the business-to-government dialogue, establishment of business contacts and realization of ideas, projects and innovative products,” Arda Arkun emphasized.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Telman Aliyev, in his turn, expressed gratitude to PASHA Bank Georgia for the support and active involvement, and said: “We are very pleased to see PASHA Bank Georgia among our sponsors, which once again shows the results of the fruitful and close cooperation.”

PASHA Bank is a Baku-based financial institution operating in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, providing corporate and investment banking services to large and medium-sized enterprises.

PASHA Bank Georgia is specialized in provision of corporate banking services, ensuring a double customer care. Both independently and through large banking syndicates, PASHA Bank is offering, competitive interest rates and individual banking services, considering the needs and the budget of each client.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the Cabinet members representing the economic bloc of Georgia are expected to attend to opening ceremony of Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018.

The 5th International Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi – 2018 have the official support of the Government of Georgia, the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Caspian European Club.

Caspian Energy Forum is held several times a year in countries of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions and serves as traditional ground providing favourable conditions to activate a government-to-business dialogue, establish a close contact between the companies of the oil and non-oil sector, arrange meetings between representatives of the small and medium business, between investors, experts and analysists who are interested in global cooperation of the business.

From 300 up to 500 delegates will attend the Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi-2018. Among them there will be members of the Government of Georgia and Azerbaijan, heads of public and transnational companies, international financial institutions, leading analytical centers, investment companies and rating agencies of the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, as well as representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in Georgia.