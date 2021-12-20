PM Ali Asadov meets with Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Russian Ambassador to the country Mikhail Bocharnikov. The sides discussed a number of issues related to Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

