    PM Ali Asadov meets with Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan

    20.12.2021 [18:57]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Russian Ambassador to the country Mikhail Bocharnikov.

    The sides discussed a number of issues related to Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

     

