PM Yildirim: Turkey will continue carrying out joint international projects with Azerbaijan

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

“Turkey will continue carrying out joint international projects with Azerbaijan,” Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has told journalists.

He said the two countries enjoy close cooperation. Yildirim emphasized the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipelines. The Turkish prime minister also said that TANAP project will be completed by the end of 2018.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue implementing joint projects. These internationally important projects will mainly cover the tourism sector,” added Yildirim.