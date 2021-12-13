PSG paired with Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw
AzerTAg.az
13.12.2021 [18:35]
Baku, December 13, AZERTAC
Paris Saint-Germain paired with Real Madrid while Inter Milan matched with Liverpool on Monday in the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw, Anadolu Agency reports.
UEFA redid the original draw done earlier on Monday due to a technical glitch with the software of an external provider.
First leg matches in the last 16 will be played on Feb. 15-16 and 22-23. The second legs will be held on March 8-9 and 15-16.
Round 16 Draws:
Salzburg-Bayern Munich
Sporting-Manchester City
Benfica-Ajax
Chelsea-Lille
Atletico Madrid-Manchester United
Villarreal-Juventus
Inter-Liverpool
PSG-Real Madrid
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
15.12.2021 [16:11]
14.12.2021 [18:18]
14.12.2021 [17:56]
14.12.2021 [17:36]
MULTIMEDIA
15.12.2021 [16:33]
15.12.2021 [10:46]
15.12.2021 [10:20]
14.12.2021 [15:26]
15.12.2021 [13:54]
15.12.2021 [11:01]
14.12.2021 [16:53]
15.12.2021 [16:26]
06.12.2021 [18:51]
06.12.2021 [17:29]
06.12.2021 [12:54]
13.12.2021 [17:33]
10.12.2021 [11:29]
07.12.2021 [15:48]
06.12.2021 [16:52]
23.11.2021 [18:17]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
15.12.2021 [13:30]
14.12.2021 [18:02]
13.12.2021 [17:29]
11.12.2021 [19:26]
08.12.2021 [10:23]
06.12.2021 [10:32]
30.11.2021 [15:14]
27.11.2021 [12:17]
14.12.2021 [11:13]
13.12.2021 [15:08]
13.12.2021 [13:50]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note