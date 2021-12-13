  • HOMEPAGE
    PSG paired with Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw

    13.12.2021 [18:35]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    Paris Saint-Germain paired with Real Madrid while Inter Milan matched with Liverpool on Monday in the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw, Anadolu Agency reports.

    UEFA redid the original draw done earlier on Monday due to a technical glitch with the software of an external provider.

    First leg matches in the last 16 will be played on Feb. 15-16 and 22-23. The second legs will be held on March 8-9 and 15-16.

    Round 16 Draws:

    Salzburg-Bayern Munich

    Sporting-Manchester City

    Benfica-Ajax

    Chelsea-Lille

    Atletico Madrid-Manchester United

    Villarreal-Juventus

    Inter-Liverpool

    PSG-Real Madrid

