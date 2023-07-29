  • HOMEPAGE
    Pakistan's anti-terrorism police arrest 17 terrorists in Punjab

    29.07.2023 [13:33]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province arrested 17 terrorists during intelligence-based operations, the police said on Friday, according to Xinhua.

    The personnel of the CTD of Punjab police conducted multiple operations in different districts of the province to avert terror activities, apprehending 17 terrorists, the CTD Punjab said in a statement.

    The arrested terrorists belonged to banned outfits including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State, the CTD statement said, adding that they were planning to attack worship places and civilians as well as foreign nationals in the province.

    The law enforcers also seized a cache of weapons, including hand grenades, detonators, explosives, banned hate material and pamphlets during the operations.

    Police have registered separate cases against the arrested, who have been shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

    The CTD Punjab said it is proactively pursuing its goal of a safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements to justice.

     

