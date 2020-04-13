Pakistan army training aircraft Mushaq crashes near Gujarat, two pilots martyred

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

Pakistan army aircraft Mushaq on a routine training mission crashed near Gujarat on Monday morning, resultantly both the pilots embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), according to the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency.

The pilot Major Umer (Instructor Pilot) was a resident of Gujrat while Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot) was a resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal.

Earlier on March 11, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet F-16 crashed near Zero Point in Islamabad during the military parade rehearsal which resulted in the martyrdom of the Wing Commander Noman Akram.