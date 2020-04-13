  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Pakistan army training aircraft Mushaq crashes near Gujarat, two pilots martyred

    13.04.2020 [12:06]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    Pakistan army aircraft Mushaq on a routine training mission crashed near Gujarat on Monday morning, resultantly both the pilots embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), according to the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency.

    The pilot Major Umer (Instructor Pilot) was a resident of Gujrat while Lieutenant Faizan (Student Pilot) was a resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal.

    Earlier on March 11, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet F-16 crashed near Zero Point in Islamabad during the military parade rehearsal which resulted in the martyrdom of the Wing Commander Noman Akram.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pakistan army training aircraft Mushaq crashes near Gujarat, two pilots martyred
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.04.2020 [11:42]
    Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19
    13.04.2020 [01:45]
    Turkey: Erdogan rejects interior minister's resignation
    12.04.2020 [15:14]
    145 new coronavirus cases in Egypt, 11 new deaths reported
    12.04.2020 [13:46]
    Ukraine reports 2,777 coronavirus cases, including 83 deaths
    Pakistan army training aircraft Mushaq crashes near Gujarat, two pilots martyred