  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Pakistan condemns Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan

    27.09.2020 [19:53]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Foreign Office of Pakistan has strongly condemned the latest Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan, reports DND News Agency from Islamabad.

    In an official press statement issued by the Foreign Office of Pakistan here on Sunday, Pakistan expressed its concern on the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

    The statement said that the intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions is reprehensible and most unfortunate.

    The statement further said:

    This could compromise the peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation.

    Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defense. We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pakistan condemns Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2020 [21:12]
    Azerbaijani FM updates EU High Representative on Armenia’s military provocation
    27.09.2020 [20:50]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs have phone talk
    27.09.2020 [20:38]
    Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative hold phone conversation
    27.09.2020 [20:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law
    Pakistan condemns Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan