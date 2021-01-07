  • HOMEPAGE
    Pakistan conducts successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1

    07.01.2021 [19:05]

    Baku, January 7, AZERTAC

    Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1 (Guided Multi Launch Rocket System), the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

    In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Guided Multi Launch Rocket System is capable of delivering a conventional warhead up to a range of 140 kilometers.

    The ISPR said that the Weapon System will give the Pakistan army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.

    President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful conduct of flight test.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pakistan conducts successful test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1
