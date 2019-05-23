Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region.

The ISPR said that today’s training launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by the Director General Strategic Plans Division, the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, the Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Services Chiefs congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on conduct of today’s successful training launch.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan have also conveyed their congratulations on the achievement.