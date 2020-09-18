  • HOMEPAGE
    Pakistan reports 545 COVID-19 cases in one day

    18.09.2020 [11:17]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Pakistan on Thursday has reported 6 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 303,634, according to The Nation.

    The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,399.

    According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 545 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

    Pakistan has so far conducted 3,056,795 coronavirus tests and 31,808 in last 24 hours. 291,169 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 593 patients are in critical condition.

