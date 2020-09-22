  • HOMEPAGE
    Pakistan reports 633 coronavirus cases in one day

    22.09.2020 [13:47]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    Pakistan on Monday has reported 4 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 306,304, according to The Nation.

    The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,420.

    According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 633 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

    Pakistan has so far conducted 3,194,317 coronavirus tests and 33,393 in last 24 hours. 292,869 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 556 patients are in critical condition.

