    Pakistan reports 799 COVID-19 cases in one day

    25.09.2020 [13:00]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    Pakistan on Thursday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 308,217, according to The Nation.

    The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,437.

    According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 799 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

    Pakistan has so far conducted 3,264,216 coronavirus tests and 42,299 in last 24 hours. 294,392 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 548 patients are in critical condition.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pakistan reports 799 COVID-19 cases in one day
