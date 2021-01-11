  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Pakistani Air Force delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan

    11.01.2021 [20:23]

    Baku, January 11, AZERTAC 

    A delegation led by Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

    The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to lay wreaths and flowers at the graves of Azerbaijani martyrs who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and paid tribute to their memory.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Pakistani Air Force delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.01.2021 [20:41]
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War
    11.01.2021 [20:36]
    Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expansion of military relations
    11.01.2021 [14:15]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Keshdek village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
    10.01.2021 [11:27]
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dashbulag village of Kalbajar district VIDEO
    Pakistani Air Force delegation embarks on working visit to Azerbaijan