    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to be tested for coronavirus

    22.04.2020 [10:23]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to go through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) test after the philanthropist Faisal Edhi, who met him a few days ago, was tested positive for the virus, DND News Agency reports.

    Faisal Edhi, who is the son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi and the Chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met the prime minister in Islamabad on April 15, and handed him over a Rs 10 million cheque for the Corona Relief Fund.

    Later he developed COVID-19 symptoms and went through the test for the Coronavirus which found out to be positive.

    Therefore, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Coronavirus Dr Faisal Sultan advised the prime minister to get himself tested. Upon his advice, Imran Khan agreed to go through the diagnostic process for the disease.

