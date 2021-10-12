Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee.

Elmar Gasimov expressed satisfaction with the meeting with the ambassador at BHOS. The rector informed the ambassador about the success of the university. Elmar Gasimov noted that the number of Pakistani students entering Baku Higher Oil School is growing every year. Two Pakistani students are already studying at the university on a BHOS scholarship. Elmar Gasimov invited the ambassador to meet with the teachers and students of the university.

Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, in turn, noted that he closely follows the activities of Baku Higher Oil School, which is a higher educational institution of international level. Bilal Hayee thanked the rector for the invitation to meet with the teachers and students of the university and said that he would implement this proposal soon.

At the meeting, the sides widely discussed issues related to the development of mutual cooperation at a high level and accreditation of diplomas of Baku Higher Oil School in Pakistan.