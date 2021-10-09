  • HOMEPAGE
    Pakistani journalist: I will try to bring atrocities committed by Armenians in Shusha to attention of international community

    09.10.2021 [13:48]

    Shusha, October 9, AZERTAC

    “I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the victory in the Patriotic War. On November 8, 2020, the day when Shusha was liberated, I collected detailed information about the city and its history. Now I am very excited about visiting Shusha and familiarizing myself with its history. I will try to bring the atrocities committed by Armenians to the attention of the international community,” Pakistani journalist Muhammad Tayyab has told AZERTAC’s regional correspondent.

    The Pakistani journalist hailed the friendly attitude of the Azerbaijani people towards Pakistan.

    “The destructions committed in the city of Shusha, as well as devastation of historical monuments and buildings of Azerbaijan during the Armenian occupation must be brought to the attention of the international community,” he said.

