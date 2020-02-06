Pakistani journalists: We are constantly using the news of AZERTAC VIDEO

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Representatives of a number of Pakistani media organizations traveling Azerbaijan have visited Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) to meet with Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov.

The sides hailed the close relations of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing media’s role in bringing the two countries' peoples closer to each other. They noted that the relations, the foundation of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev are today being developed and further enriched by President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Pakistani journalists were informed that AZERTAC maintains regular information exchange with Pakistani news agencies, including APP, PPI, DND and the agencies support each other in international media organizations. “At the initiative of AZERTAC, which is the vice-president of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), the PPI agency was admitted to the organization’s Technical Committee.

"We have close ties with Pakistani media in general. We also plan to open a correspondent bureau in Pakistan in the years to come. I think this will have a positive impact on further strengthening of our ties in the field of information," Aslan Aslanov said.

Close friendly relations between the two countries also encourage media organizations to expand their cooperation. Speaking about this, editor-in-chief of Pakistan in the World magazine Tazin Akhtar said that they were closely acquainted with the activities of AZERTAC. “We, the Pakistani journalists, are constantly using the news of AZERTAC. Because in the current era of growing information flow, the agency is spreading more reliable and proper information.

The Pakistani journalists were informed of the path that AZERTAC, the agency which is going to mark its 100th anniversary, has covered. The agency's presidency in the News Agencies World Congress in 2016-2019 was highlighted, the interaction between the social media and traditional media, the importance of combating fake news, the advantages of the use of new technologies and experience exchange between media organizations was also discussed at the meeting.

Representatives of media outlets such as İslamabad Post, National Herald Tribune, Daily Azkaar, Pakistan Observer, Morning Mail newspapers, 24 News, HUM News TV channels, BOL News Network, Express media organizations, Pakistan in the World, Centreline magazines, as well as Jordan’s Petra news agency took part in the meeting.