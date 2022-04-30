Pamukkale-Turkiye’s Cotton Castle

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Pamukkale, which literally translates to 'cotton castle' in Turkish, owes its name to enchanting formations of white limestone and calcium deposits from the mineral water flowing over the rocks. The sediments have crystallised over millennia creating a captivating winter wonderland facade.

But despite its deceptively arctic appearance, Pamukkale is the perfect getaway on a spring or summer's day when temperatures can reach up to 35°C on average.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit Turkey's Denizli Province every year to bathe in the hot waters of Pamukkale, drawn in not only by the spectacular natural landscape but also by the site's rich history and cultural heritage.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site has been a thriving spa resort since ancient times. Surrounding the travertine pools are magnificent ruins of the ancient Greek-Roman spa city of Hierapolis, which dates back to 190BC.

Pamukkale's calcium-rich water may not make you more attractive, as the legend goes, but it is renowned for curative qualities, particularly for eye and skin diseases and rheumatism among other conditions – with the wondrous travertine terraces providing the ultimate scenic backdrop for bathers.