Parliament Speaker: Sudan has always supported Azerbaijan`s position

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

“Sudan has always supported Azerbaijan`s position. Sudan always stands by Azerbaijan and our support to Azerbaijan in international organizations is a striking example of it,” said Speaker of Sudan`s National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer as he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ogtay Asadov in Baku.

He expressed confidence that his visit will contribute to the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Asadov described Azerbaijan and Sudan as friendly countries.

The Azerbaijani Speaker underlined the importance of developing economic relations between the two countries. Asadov referred to the Sudanese foreign minister`s visit to Azerbaijan in April.

He commended Sudan for supporting Azerbaijan`s position in all international organizations.

Asadov praised the fact that the foreign relations committee of the National Assembly of Sudan recognized the Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian military units against Azerbaijani civilians in 1992 as a crime against humanity.