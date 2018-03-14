Parliament president Brajovic: Montenegro fully supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“Montenegro fully supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajovic as he met with Azerbaijan`s FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

Brajovic said that he held an interesting and fruitful meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He stressed the importance of conducting the first international conference of the OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group in Baku. He expressed his confidence that fruitful discussions held within the session will give impetus to development of dialogue and cooperation.

Brajovic noted that his country stands for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict according to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and through mediation of the Minsk Group.

Azerbaijan`s FM hailed Montenegro`s fair position on the conflict. Mammadyarov said the international community and the EU fully supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The two noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are rapidly developing, adding that the two countries share common views on the issues on the international agenda and support each other within international organizations. They noted a special role of the parliamentary diplomacy in developing friendship between Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

They lauded successful cooperation between the two countries` parliamentary delegations within the framework of the parliamentary assemblies of the COE, OSCE, NATO and Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.

Cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, investments, tourism and education was also in focus, and Mammadyarov highlighted the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects.