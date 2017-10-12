    • / ECONOMY

    Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan and Belarus should increase number of flights to develop tourism

    12.10.2017 [01:12]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan and Belarus should increase the number of flights between them to develop tourism in both countries,” said speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ogtay Asadov at a joint press conference with chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich in Minsk.

    Asadov noted that tourism sector has developed in Azerbaijan and joint projects with Belarus can be implemented in this area. He said that one of the key issues addressed during the meeting was the establishment of regional parliamentary bodies, which will give a new impetus to joint activities of regional countries.

    The speaker of the Milli Majlis said he invited the Chairman of the Belarus Council of the Republic to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    Myasnikovich highly appreciated his meeting with Asadov, noting that they had effective discussions.

    He said that the Azerbaijani parliament speaker`s official visit to Belarus will open up a new page in the development of relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Parliament speaker: Azerbaijan and Belarus should increase number of flights to develop tourism
