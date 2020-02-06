  • HOMEPAGE
    ‘Parliamentary elections will significantly contribute to reforms conducted in Azerbaijan’

    06.02.2020 [18:44]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held in democratic conditions and will give significant contribution to the country's further development, former head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Nejdet Unuvar has told secki-2020.az.

    Noting that every election is essential in terms of the strengthening of a country, Unuvar said: “Each election held in Azerbaijan strengthens the country economically, socially and politically. In addition, every election means renewal, getting the support of people again. I am confident that these elections would significantly contribute to the reforms in Azerbaijan.”

    He mentioned that Azerbaijan was located in a strategically important geographical location, adding that it was one of the key actors in the world energy supply.

