‘Parliamentary elections will significantly contribute to reforms conducted in Azerbaijan’

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC
The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held in democratic conditions and will give significant contribution to the country's further development, former head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Nejdet Unuvar has told secki-2020.az.
Noting that every election is essential in terms of the strengthening of a country, Unuvar said: “Each election held in Azerbaijan strengthens the country economically, socially and politically. In addition, every election means renewal, getting the support of people again. I am confident that these elections would significantly contribute to the reforms in Azerbaijan.”
He mentioned that Azerbaijan was located in a strategically important geographical location, adding that it was one of the key actors in the world energy supply.
