  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan

    07.02.2020 [10:56]

    Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

    A pre-election campaign of candidates running for parliamentary seats in the elections to Azerbaijan`s legislative body will end on Saturday, secki-2020.az reports.

    According to the Articles 72.3, 74.1.2, 74.1.4, 75.2 of the Election Code, pre-election campaigns of registered candidates, political parties, political factions, and authoritative representatives should be stopped 24 hours before the start of the voting.

    The parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 9.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.02.2020 [17:48]
    Romanian AGERPRES agency publishes article on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [16:03]
    Resource Analytical Information Center discloses results of research on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [14:28]
    TURKPA mission to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [12:14]
    Jordanian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary elections
    Parliamentary pre-election campaign to end on Saturday in Azerbaijan