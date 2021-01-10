  • HOMEPAGE
    Parliamentary, self-governance elections kick off in Kazakhstan

    10.01.2021 [13:06]

    Baku, January 10, AZERTAC

    Parliamentary and local self-governance elections started in Kazakhstan. By 7 AM local time, 9,994 polling stations opened in the republic, TASS reports.

    Five out of six registered political parties participate in the parliamentary elections; the National Social Democratic Party, which considers itself an opposition, opted out of participation.

    The five parties' lists include 312 people. The least comply with the new legislation that demands that the lists have at least 30% women and people aged under 29. The lists also include 34 incumbent lawmakers.

