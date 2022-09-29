  • HOMEPAGE
    Participants of 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks familiarize themselves with Fuzuli International Airport

    29.09.2022 [14:44]

    Fuzuli, September 29, AZERTAC

    The local and foreign participants of the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks have today familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport as part of their visit to the liberated territories.

    Known as the air gateway to Karabakh, the Fuzuli International Airport is constructed with the highest international standards, enabling it to accommodate any type of aircraft. The airport’s runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. Equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, the airport's terminal can process at least 200 passengers per hour. All the work done in the airport was carried out in accordance with international norms and standards.

