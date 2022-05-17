Participants of 3rd General Conference of ECO PA visit Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

Participants of the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA) have visited the Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs.

The participants first visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev to lay a wreath at his grave.

Then the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

They enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The participants then laid a wreath at a monument to the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku in 1918.