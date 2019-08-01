    • / POLITICS

    Participants of “Sea Cup-2019” contest ready for competitions

    01.08.2019 [15:33]

    Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

    The crews of the naval ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Navy of the Russian Federation, the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan who arrived in Baku to participate in the contest “Sea Cup-2019” are ready for the competitions.

    During the contest, military seamen will compete in such stages as “Artillery firings”, “Ship damage control and rescue training” and “Maritime training”, as well as will determine the best crews.

    Representatives of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will attend the “Sea Cup-2019” contest as an observer.

