    Participants of WBC Convention visit boarding school in Mardakan

    03.10.2017 [17:18]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    A group of participants of the 55th World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention in Baku have visited a boarding school for orphans and children deprived of parental care in Mardakan settlement.

    Officials from WBC member states, representatives of boxing federations, sports managers, world boxing champions familiarized himself with the school.

    Children performed the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    The delegation presented gifts to the children and posed for photos with them.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Participants of WBC Convention visit boarding school in Mardakan
