Participants of meeting on centenary of Azerbaijani parliament pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC Participants of a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament have visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity. The delegation laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument here.

