Participants of plenary session of Scientific and Advisory Council under CIS ATC pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Participants of the 7th regional expert consultation of representatives of law enforcement authorities, special services agencies of CIS countries and an expanded plenary session of the Scientific and Advisory Council under the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC) have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the event participants visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.