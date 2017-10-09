    • / POLITICS

    Participants of regional conference on tackling cybercrime pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    09.10.2017 [12:18]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Participants of the regional conference on tackling cybercrime have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    The participants of conference also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Participants of regional conference on tackling cybercrime pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
