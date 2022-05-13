Passenger traffic at Azerbaijani airports reaches almost a million people

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

Almost 900 thousand passengers in total have served the international airports of Azerbaijan since the beginning of the year, press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told AZERTAC.

This is almost twice as much as the same period in 2021.

As of April 2022, there were 247.5 thousand people, of which 197 thousand were passengers who departed from the capital's airport or arrived at it.

The base air carriers of the Baku airport - AZAL and Buta Airways - transported 350 and 114 thousand passengers respectively, which in total is 51% of the total share of served passengers.

In April 2022, 23 foreign airlines made regular flights to the Baku airport. The reduction in the number of air carriers is due to the suspension of flights by Russian airlines to Azerbaijan.

The top ten most popular destinations from Baku in April included Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Tbilisi, Minsk, Ankara, Izmir, Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi and Aktau.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and cargo traffic, takeoff and landing operations, terminal area and cargo complex capacity.

In 2021, Heydar Aliyev International Airport received a 5-star rating on epidemiological safety for airports during the COVID-19 pandemic from the international air transport rating agency Skytrax.

This is the highest recognition of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 measures introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to protect its passengers and employees from the spread of the coronavirus.