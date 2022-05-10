  • HOMEPAGE
    Paul Pogba 'rejects Manchester City move'

    10.05.2022 [11:42]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly rejected the chance to sign for Manchester City this summer, according to Sports Mole.

    The World Cup winner sees his contract at Old Trafford expire at the end of the season and is now almost certain to leave when he becomes a free agent.

    Pogba has likely played his last game for the Red Devils owing to a season-ending calf injury, but his fitness record and patchy form have not deterred potential suitors.

    Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for their former player, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also ready to pounce for the France international.

    However, reports last week emerged of Man City planning a shock swoop for the 29-year-old, with the Premier League champions waving goodbye to Fernandinho at the end of the season.

    Pep Guardiola had supposedly identified Pogba as the ideal player to fill the Brazilian's void, but The Athletic now claims that he has turned down the chance to move across the city.

    Despite his allegiance to Man United, Pogba is said to have given serious consideration to a move to the Etihad Stadium, with the midfielder carefully weighing up all of his offers ahead of the summer window.

    The report adds that City offered the former Juventus man a "flattering proposal" to join them, but he is instead after a "whole package" being offered to him by another club.

    Pogba is not expected to make a final decision on his future until the end of the season, and he prepares to leave Man United for a second time after making 226 appearances since his £89m return in 2016.

    The Frenchman has produced 39 goals and 51 assists for the club in that period, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League while under Jose Mourinho's tutelage in the 2016-17 season.

    Pogba has only made 27 appearances in all tournaments this season amid his injury woes, though, contributing one goal and nine assists in Premier League action.

