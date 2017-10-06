Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Pedro Agramunt today announced in his letter his resignation as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), according to the official website of PACE.

Agramunt’s resignation from the post of the PACE President has long been on the agenda. An offer for his dismissal had been scheduled for debate at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg on 9 October. This debate will now not take place, PACE says.

Following his resignation, the most senior Vice-President of the Assembly, Sir Roger Gale, automatically becomes Acting President. In line with the PACE Rules, he shall act until the election of a new President at the following part-session of the Assembly.