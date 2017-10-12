People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Vagif Mustafayev awarded golden order, appointed as adviser to China’s Hong Kong Television

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

Prominent Azerbaijani film director, People`s Artist, president of Space television company Vagif Mustafayev has been appointed as a cultural, television and film adviser to China’s Hong Kong Television.

A special event held in Baku on this occasion was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Russian ambassador Vladimir Dorokhin, representatives of the Chinese and Ukrainian embassies.

Taking into account the proposals of their colleagues from Bulgaria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Poland and other countries, the Association of Media Workers of Ukraine highly appreciated Vagif Mustafayev`s contribution to the development of international cooperation and the strengthening of the role of the media.

Vagif Mustafayev was presented with “Concord” golden order in the event attended by president of the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio Valery Ruzin, chairman of the Association of Media Workers of Ukraine Viktor Petrenko and representatives of other countries.

Vagif Mustafayev also received a certificate of recognition from Heilongjiang Broadcasting Company of China for his outstanding contribution to the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

An agreement was reached by Russia, China and Azerbaijan through the Eurasian Academy of Television and Radio to start the shootings of “Cambey” film directed and written by Vagif Mustafayev.

Vagif Mustafayev was also awarded for his services to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations. He was appointed as a cultural and film adviser to the Hong Kong Television.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the development of the Eurasian culture, film director Vagif Mustafayev was awarded the International Higher Golden Order.

In his remarks, Vagif Mustafayev expressed his gratitude to the participants of the event. He said: "First and foremost, I am a citizen of my country and only then a film director and head of a television company. Our country was glorified worldwide by great leader Heydar Aliyev and his worthy successor President Ilham Aliyev. That's why we are already known all over the world."

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Adalat Valiyev emphasized Vagif Mustafayev’s outstanding role in the development of Azerbaijani cinema. “His films Bastard, Frenchman, Nakas, stories shot for Mozalan comedy short film series, have made a great contribution to our culture. Soon we will see his another creation. A new project implemented jointly by China, Russia and Azerbaijan will also be of great interest,” he said.

Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin said that he is looking forward to seeing the new film by Vagif Mustafayev.

A representative of China said that he watched Vagif Mustafayev's films. He pointed out that now the Chinese audience will familiarize themselves with the Azerbaijani film director. He also stressed that the Silk Road passes not only through the territories of the countries, but also through the hearts of people.

The event ended with the screening of "The Walls of Moscow" by a Chinese film director.