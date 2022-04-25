  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Peru’s mysterious Machu Picchu – most significant tangible legacy of Inca civilization

    25.04.2022 [16:49]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Located about 80 km northwest of Peru, in the Cordillera de Vilcabamba of the Andes Mountains, Machu Picchu stands 2,430 m above sea-level, in the middle of a tropical mountain forest, in an extraordinarily beautiful setting.

    The natural setting, on the eastern slopes of the Andes, encompasses the upper Amazon basin with its rich diversity of flora and fauna.

    Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu is among the greatest artistic, architectural and land use achievements anywhere and the most significant tangible legacy of the Inca civilization.

    The approximately 200 structures making up this outstanding religious, ceremonial, astronomical and agricultural centre are set on a steep ridge, crisscrossed by stone terraces. Following a rigorous plan, the city is divided into a lower and upper part, separating the farming from residential areas, with a large square between the two.

    To this day, many of Machu Picchu’s mysteries remain unresolved, including the exact role it may have played in the Incas’ sophisticated understanding of astronomy and domestication of wild plant species.

    Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983, Machu Picchu site is certainly one of the most famous and iconic travel destinations on the planet.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Peru’s mysterious Machu Picchu – most significant tangible legacy of Inca civilization
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [16:07]
    Ceremony held in Turkiye to mark Gallipoli landings
    25.04.2022 [15:51]
    Turkiye ‘neutralizes’ 56 terrorists in latest northern Iraq operation
    25.04.2022 [15:42]
    World's oldest person dies in Japan at 119
    25.04.2022 [14:51]
    One dead, 12 Egyptians injured in Umrah bus crash in Saudi Arabia
    Peru’s mysterious Machu Picchu – most significant tangible legacy of Inca civilization