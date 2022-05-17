  • HOMEPAGE
    Peter Michalko: I invite EU companies to have a new vision for doing business in Azerbaijan

    17.05.2022 [18:40]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    I invite EU companies to have a new vision for doing business in Azerbaijan, where future prospects are growing, said Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko.

    Speaking about the EU Business Climate Report Azerbaijan 2021, Peter Michalko mentioned that it doesn’t only provide an independent assessment of the current business climate, but also allows us to see prospective changes compared to previous years.

    "We believe that the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum will continue supporting Azerbaijan in achieving its goal of economic diversification," he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Peter Michalko: I invite EU companies to have a new vision for doing business in Azerbaijan
