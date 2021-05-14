Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organisers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps Japan, according to the Channel News Asia.

"Stop Tokyo Olympics" campaign organiser Kenji Utsunomiya said the global festival of sport - already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic - should take place only when Japan can welcome visitors and athletes wholeheartedly.

"We are not in that situation and therefore the Games should be cancelled," he told a news conference. "Precious medical resources would need to be diverted to the Olympics if it's held."

The petition was submitted to the Olympic and Paralympic committee chiefs as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.