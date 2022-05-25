Petrol price in UK reaches new record high at 170p a litre and diesel at 181p, data shows

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Average petrol prices have reached a new record high of 170.4p a litre in UK, new figures show, according to Sky News.

The average price for diesel was 181.4p a litre on Tuesday, according to data firm Experian Catalist.

A year ago today, petrol was 129.0p a litre, with diesel at 131.3p a litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams called it "another unfortunate landmark".

"While wholesale prices may have peaked for the time being last week they are still worryingly high which means there's no respite from the record-high pump prices which are so relentlessly contributing to the cost-of-living crisis", he said.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said there is "still quite some variation in pump prices among fuel stations in most areas", saying it is "particularly galling" when supermarkets of the same brand charge "significantly more" at one location compared with another in the same region.

The government cut fuel duty by 5p a litre on 23 March, but retailers have been accused of raising profit margins since the policy was introduced.