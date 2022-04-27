Phil Foden equals Wayne Rooney Champions League goalscoring record

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Phil Foden has equalled a Champions League goalscoring record set by Wayne Rooney with a goal in Manchester City’s thrilling 4-3 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night, according to SportsMole.

At the age of 21, Foden has now taken his tally to nine goals in the Champions League, with Rooney the only other English player in the competition's history to have scored as many goals at the same age or younger.

Foden (21 years and 333 days) also became the third-youngest English player to score in a Champions League/European Cup semi-final, behind former Manchester United duo Rooney (21 years and 182 days) and Sir Bobby Charlton (19 years and 196 days).

The Stockport-born attacker has now contributed to 22 goals in 40 appearances for City across all competitions this season, netting 13 times and providing nine assists.