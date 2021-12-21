  • HOMEPAGE
    Philippines Super Typhoon Rai death toll surges

    21.12.2021 [20:09]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    At least 375 people are now known to have died after a powerful storm struck the Philippines on Thursday, police say, according to BBC.

    Super Typhoon Rai - with winds of about 195km/h (120mph) - sent some 400,000 people running for safety when it hit the country's south-eastern islands.

    At least 500 people were injured and 56 others have been reported missing by local police.

    Rescue teams have described scenes of "complete carnage".

    But establishing the scale of the losses is difficult, as communication to a number of areas has been cut off.

    There are fears widespread landslides and flooding may have claimed more lives.

    Thousands of military, coast guard and fire personnel have been deployed in the country's worst-affected areas to assist with search and rescue efforts.

    Military aircraft and naval vessels are bringing aid to the worst-hit areas.

