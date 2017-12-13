Philippines extends military rule in southern island

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

The Philippines' Congress on Wednesday approved a request by President Rodrigo Duterte to extend martial law in the southern Mindanao Island for another year, according to Anadolu Agency.

The move to uphold military rule till Dec.31, 2018 was approved by 240 lawmakers and opposed by 27 in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Duterte imposed martial law in the region in May for 60 days. It was extended till the end of this year during a special session of the Senate and House of Representatives in July.

Military rule was declared in the island following an attack by Daesh-linked Maute terrorists on Marawi City in May.