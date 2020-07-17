  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August

    17.07.2020 [14:27]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    The Philippines will allow the entry of foreign nationals with long-term visas into the country from August 1, the presidential spokesman said on Friday, as the country gradually relaxes some coronavirus restrictions in a bid to support the economy.

    Foreigners with valid and existing visas would need to undergo quarantine upon arrival, said Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

    Long-term visa holders refer to foreigners living and working in the country, Roque told Reuters.

    Applications for new entry visas will not be accepted and returning Filipinos will have priority on inbound flights given existing caps on airport capacity, the task force said.

    The Bureau of Immigration banned the entry of foreigners into the country in March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Only Filipinos as well as foreign diplomats were allowed to enter.

    The Philippines has reported 61,266 cases of the virus and 1,643 related deaths. It ranks second in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia in terms of the number of infections and deaths

    AZERTAG.AZ :Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.07.2020 [12:46]
    Kyrgyzstan reports 603 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues
    16.07.2020 [13:55]
    Flood death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi rises to 24, 69 missing
    13.07.2020 [12:02]
    111 more COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kazakhstan
    12.07.2020 [13:07]
    Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday
    Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August