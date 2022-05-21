  • HOMEPAGE
    Pirgulu State Nature Reserve – charming mountain-forest landscapes in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district

    21.05.2022

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Established in December 25, 1968, at the eastern edge of the Great Caucasus Mountains at an area of 1521 hectares, in the territory of Shamakhi district, the Pirgulu State Natural Reserve boasts natural forests that creates rich and beautiful landscape.

    The main purpose of establishment of the reserve was to prevent erosion processes and pollution affecting the atmosphere and functions of Shamakhi astrophysical station, as well as to preserve the typical mountain-forest landscapes that are specific to this particular variety of vegetation, fertile layer of soil, forest cover in the field of natural growth, as well as valuable, rare, and industrially important animals and birds, creating favorable conditions for scientific-research work.

    The prevailing species are hornbeam, oak, beech trees. They consist of both clean and mixed forests. In this case, in mixed forests ash, birch, white birch, willow, walnut, cherry, apple, pear, etc. trees, medlar, hawthorn, blackberry, wild boar, barberry, etc. shrubby vegetation are spread in the area of the reserve.

